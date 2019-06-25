Home States Kerala

Legal notice sent to priest for remarks on autistic kids

Your speech resulted in spreading and inflicting hatred among the public against the autistic persons and their family, thus lowering the dignity and social status of them.

Published: 25th June 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fr Dominic Valanmanal, the invitations to whom for leading parish retreats in Ireland and Canada have been rescinded by the churches there in view of his remarks on autistic kids, is in for more trouble. A legal notice has been sent to Fr Valanmanal by John Chacko, a Syro Malabar Church member and resident of Ireland, on Friday for misleading Christians with unscientific and false information.

In the notice, Chacko has said, “You are misusing the Christian religion to spread rumours, misinformation and hatred among the public. You are misusing the images of Jesus Christ to spread hatred. Your speech from a religious platform influenced a lot of people and will detrimentally affect the well-being of autistic persons and their family.

Your speech resulted in spreading and inflicting hatred among the public against the autistic persons and their family, thus lowering the dignity and social status of them. Your speech attracts offences (sections) under IPC including The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and other penal statutes.”

Priest accused of rape asked to appear for interrogation
Kochi: The High Court has directed a priest of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, an accused in a rape case, to appear before the Kayamkulam police in July for interrogation. According to the prosecution, Fr Binu George sexually assaulted a member of the parish in the parsonage in January 2014. He had called the victim to the parsonage on the pretext of settling a dispute in the latter’s family. Disposing of the anticipatory bail plea fled by the priest, Justice Alexander Thomas directed him to cooperate with the investigating officer.

Court’s instructions
The petitioner (priest) shall not influence the witness or tamper with evidence
He should not visit or be in the vicinity of the victim’s residence
He should not enter or reside anywhere near the territorial limit of the district where the victim is residing until the conclusion of the trial.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fr Dominic Valanmanal autistic kids
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp