Legal notice sent to priest for remarks on autistic kids

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fr Dominic Valanmanal, the invitations to whom for leading parish retreats in Ireland and Canada have been rescinded by the churches there in view of his remarks on autistic kids, is in for more trouble. A legal notice has been sent to Fr Valanmanal by John Chacko, a Syro Malabar Church member and resident of Ireland, on Friday for misleading Christians with unscientific and false information.

In the notice, Chacko has said, “You are misusing the Christian religion to spread rumours, misinformation and hatred among the public. You are misusing the images of Jesus Christ to spread hatred. Your speech from a religious platform influenced a lot of people and will detrimentally affect the well-being of autistic persons and their family.

Your speech resulted in spreading and inflicting hatred among the public against the autistic persons and their family, thus lowering the dignity and social status of them. Your speech attracts offences (sections) under IPC including The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and other penal statutes.”

Priest accused of rape asked to appear for interrogation

Kochi: The High Court has directed a priest of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, an accused in a rape case, to appear before the Kayamkulam police in July for interrogation. According to the prosecution, Fr Binu George sexually assaulted a member of the parish in the parsonage in January 2014. He had called the victim to the parsonage on the pretext of settling a dispute in the latter’s family. Disposing of the anticipatory bail plea fled by the priest, Justice Alexander Thomas directed him to cooperate with the investigating officer.

Court’s instructions

The petitioner (priest) shall not influence the witness or tamper with evidence

He should not visit or be in the vicinity of the victim’s residence

He should not enter or reside anywhere near the territorial limit of the district where the victim is residing until the conclusion of the trial.