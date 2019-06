By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Wing of the Fisheries Department at Munambam rescued five fishermen, who were stranded at sea as their boat developed a crack on the hull and started sinking around 10 nautical miles off Munambam harbour on Tuesday morning.

The rescued fishermen Silver, Jefindas, Selestine, Mathiyadas and Sarath are natives of Pozhiyur in Thiruvananthapuram. The enforcement team led by Civil Police Officer Faizal rescued the stranded fishermen.