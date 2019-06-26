Govt mulls exempting flood-hit families from CRZ rules: Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will consider exempting those who lost their houses in the flood last year from Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan told the assembly on Tuesday. He was replying to a query raised by S Sharma, MLA.

Sharma said many flood victims are unable to build new houses at the place where their old houses were situated due to CRZ regulations. Chandrasekharan said he would consult with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and come up with a decision whether to exempt the affected families from the CRZ rules. “The government has already spent `10 lakh for rehabilitating flood victims who were residing in coastal areas. We will discuss with the Chief Minister on giving CRZ rules exemption so that they can build their new houses in the place where their old houses were situated,” said Chandrasekharan.

Fishermen TO BE INCLUDED in disaster rescue ops

Chandrasekharan said in addition to Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the government would seek the assistance of fishermen for carrying out rescue operations during natural disasters. “We have seen the services of fishermen during last year’s flood. Our Chief Minister even named them the ‘people’s army’. So we will ensure their services in the event of any disaster,” he said.

Government rejects proposal to bifurcate Malappuram district

T’Puram: The state government on Tuesday rejected IUML MLA K N A Khader’s proposal to bifurcate Malappuram district. Replying to Khader calling attention motion on the issue, Minister for Industries and Sports, E P Jayarajan said that the proposal was not feasible and that the current model of decentralised administration was catering to the needs of the people. The MLA in his motion had said that Malappuram district should be bifurcated in proportion to its population and added that the development of the district was not commensurate to its population.

‘Unified school system will bring academic excellence'

T’Puram: The state government implemented the unification of high school and higher secondary school levels to streamline the administrative proceedings of the school and to bring academic excellence, General Education Minister C Raveendranath informed the Assembly on Tuesday. He was answering the question raised by Mons Joseph, MLA. Raveendranath said centralising the school system would help streamline the academic activities though the government envisaged it to have a structural makeover. “As part of streamlining the school education, Plus One classes began from June 6. With this, we can ensure 203 working days in the academic calendar. Though the high school and higher secondary school level have been unified, there is not much change in academic activities. Now, the headmasters and principals of high school and higher secondary school levels respectively can oversee the academic activities easily and it could also ease confusions that prevailed in administrative proceedings,” Raveendranath said.

Finally, a breather for Chellanam residents

T’Puram: The state government has made an urgent intervention by granting Rs 22.5 crore for constructing a sea wall and rehabilitating the residents who have been badly affected by sea erosion at Chellanam in Ernakulam district, Fisheries Minister J Mercy Kutty Amma informed the Assembly on Tuesday. She was replying to a question by P C George MLA. “We have made an urgent intervention in the matter in association with the Irrigation Department. Our ultimate aim is to protect the lives of fishermen, so it is imperative to build sea walls and another protection mechanism soon at Chellanam. The government has already granted Rs 22.5 crore for the purpose,” Mercy Kutty Amma said.

‘Three years required to rebuild Kerala’

T’Puram; Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said a minimum period of three years is required for rebuilding the state after the devastating floods which caused havoc. He said the process was long and has to be done scientifically. Pinarayi added that as the relief operations are taking place in three stages, funds will also be distributed on the same lines. He was responding to the adjournment motion moved by Congress leader V D Satheesan in the state assembly on Tuesday. The CM also said the last date of filing of appeal for reconstruction of houses destroyed in floods has been extended to June 30.

Oppn walks out after Speaker rejects motion

T’Puram: The Opposition walked out of the assembly on Tuesday after Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan declined a discussion on an adjournment motion on the Rebuild Kerala initiative. Congress MLA V D Satheesan had moved the motion saying the initiative, launched after last year’s flood, was a total disaster. “While people are suffering for want of assistance and rehabilitation, the government is spending I 1.5 lakh per month on the project’s office in a private building at Punnen Road, Thiruvananthapuram. A whopping R 88 lakh was spent on the office’s interior design. How does the government justify this,” he asked. He said it was unfortunate the government had to deploy schoolchildren to assess the damage caused by the flood to buildings and residential properties despite having meritorious engineers and officers. He also criticized the Chief Minister’s statement that Rebuild Kerala project was a long-term process which meant victims would not get any relief in the near future. In his walkout speech, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the world had appreciated the resilience shown by Keralites in bouncing back from the devastation caused by the flood. “However, the government is now taking all the credit,” he said.