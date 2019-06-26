Home States Kerala

In a first, two women breach high wall of Kerala jail within a month of their remand

Sandhya and Shilpa, accused of theft and cheating respectively earlier in June, pulled off the daring act hardly a month into their life in prison.

Published: 26th June 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the first such case in recent times, two inmates in their 20s escaped from women’s sub-jail at Attakulangara in the heart of the capital city in broad daylight on Tuesday. Sandhya, 26, and Shilpa, 23, who were remanded in prison in two separate cases, were found to be missing from the prison compound at 5.30 pm.

Their absence was noticed when head count of inmates was taken before locking them up in cells. CCTV visuals showed the women in casual clothes running through the by-lanes near the prison.

Sandhya and Shilpa pulled off the daring act hardly a month into their life in prison. They were remanded on June 17 and June 8 respectively. Sandhya, a native of Varkala, is accused in a theft case. Nagaroor native Shilpa was remanded in a cheating case.

The incident is a major embarrassment to the State Prisons Department. DGP (Prisons) Rishiraj Singh visited the sub-jail to co-ordinate the search operation. The Fort Police said the prisoners might have escaped by breaching the compound wall at the back of the premises. But the police are clueless about how the women managed to climb such a high wall.

The search operations have begun by verifying the CCTV visuals. According to Fort Police Station House Officer Manoj, efforts were on to trace the two.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women Prisoners Attakulangara women’s sub-jail at Attakulangara
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp