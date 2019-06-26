Home States Kerala

Kerala HC allows screening of Anand Patwardhan's 'Vivek' at IDSFFK

The court also directed the state government to provide protection for the film’s screening.

Published: 26th June 2019 05:25 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday allowed the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA) to screen Anand Patwardhan’s Vivek (reason) at its ongoing International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram.

The court said the academy and filmmaker had not been granted permission to exhibit the documentary at any other places without the certification or consent of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The court also directed the state government to provide protection for the film’s screening. Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order on a petition filed by the KSCA and Patwardhan, challenging the Central action.
The permission was granted as per clause 2(1) of the guidelines which states exemption could be granted for screening the movie at film festivals of non-commercial nature and before delegates which should include filmmakers, media students, critics, etc.

The court also issued a notice to the Centre and other parties in the case. Vivek talks about the murders of rationalist scholars like Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, the rise of ultra-nationalism in the country, oppression of Dalits and Muslims, caste-based discrimination and the suicide of Rohith Vemula.
According to the petitioners, the exemption was refused on the ground that the theme of the documentary was sensitive in nature and “may have law-and-order ramifications.”

The request for exemption could be denied only if the film contents impinges on security, the country’s integrity, affect public order or relations with other countries, stated the petition.

