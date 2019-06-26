Home States Kerala

Over 100 athletes wait with bated breath to heave a SAI of relief

The residential coaching camp was conducted from April 3 to April 6 where selected athletes were given coaching and their performance reviewed by senior coaches and physical education experts.

Published: 26th June 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Getting admission to Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) institutes has always been a dream for any aspiring athlete. This year, dreams of over 100 athletes from the state are almost shattered as SAI is yet to respond to the selection process conducted at six centres in the state for various sports.

On February 27, selection trials were conducted through which outstanding performers were selected for the coaching camp at the respective centres’ academy. The residential coaching camp was conducted from April 3 to April 6 where selected athletes were given coaching and their performance reviewed by senior coaches and physical education experts.

“After the selection process, as per SAI guidelines, we sent the list of students and their performance record to the regional office in Thiruvananthapuram,” said a SAI official.

‘’From Thiruvananthapuram, we were told from this year onwards selection details have to be sent to the New Delhi office based on which further programmes will be decided. Till date we have not received any update regarding the selection process, thereby putting the future of hundreds of children awaiting this opportunity at risk,’’ he said.

‘’The only response we got from the Delhi office is a circular that stated ‘fresh admissions to SAI schemes withheld till further order. However, if athletes selected under Khelo India scheme are interested in joining any STC at the regional centre, admission has to be given to such athletes. Priority will be given to talents selected under Khelo India scheme irrespective of whether the centre is accredited for that sports discipline or not.’ This statement only talks about withholding the current process and at the same time encouraging Khelo India, a new initiative of the Union Government,” the official said.

Naseema KM from Balussery, mother of an athlete selected from the district under athletics category, said ‘’this is disheartening for my son and 15 others who were selected from the district.’’ ‘’Kozhikode is a centre for athletics and volleyball. The future of these 16 students is at stake. ‘’Hoping to get through, we did not seek admission for higher studies and now admissions are also closed,’’ she said.

TAGS
SAI athletes
