PJ Joseph refuses to play ball with Jose K Mani as captain

Chances of truce in Kerala Congress(M) fade, threatening a virtual split; both factions attempt to shore up strength

Published: 26th June 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph (File Photo | EPS)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With PJ Joseph and Jose K Mani refusing to budge from their claim for the chairman’s post of Kerala Congress (M), the mediation efforts to settle the power struggle appear to have hit a wall, threatening a virtual split in the party.

As Joseph on Tuesday turned down Jose’s stand that the latter would not accept any compromise formula making him leave the chairman’s post, the chasm between the leaders has further widened. Joseph is learnt to have told Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala he is not ready to participate in any reconciliation talks accepting Jose as the party chairman. He would be ready for talks only if Jose has a change of mind.
“There is no relevance for talks if Jose is not ready for any compromise with regard to the chairman’s post,” he said.

Though both the leaders say doors are open for consensus, it is almost certain that the legal battle is the only option remaining to resolve the crisis in KC(M).In the run-up to the battle, both groups have started showing their strength by bringing maximum followers to their fold.

While the Jose faction triggered the move by convening a party state committee meeting and ensured the participation of a majority of members who elected Jose as the chairman, Joseph, in a counter move on Tuesday, organised a hunger protest in front of the State Secretariat raising various issues, which witnessed a remarkable presence of his followers. Joseph has a slight upper hand in the tussle as he could bring senior leaders and K M Mani loyalists like C F Thomas, Joy Abraham and Arakkal Balakrishna Pillai to his fold.

Apart from having the support of three out of total five MLAs of the party, prominent leaders like Thomas Unniyadan, Ponnachan Kottarakkara and Victor T Thomas are also with Joseph. Joseph also expects an MLA from the Jose faction to join him soon. Despite having two MPs and two MLAs on his side, Jose is facing severe dearth of experienced political leaders with him. The presence of senior leaders like E J Augusthy, P T Jose and Joseph M Puthusseri may not help compensate the experienced leadership line in the Joseph faction.

Moreover, resentment is brewing in the Jose faction over some leaders, who had returned to the KC(M) only recently, getting prominence in the party.“We have been with the KC(M) in our whole life. But those who had ditched the party once and returned later are getting prominence now,” said a leader on the condition of anonymity.

Court advances hearing of plea
The Thodupuzha Munsiff court has advanced the date for hearing the petition filed against Jose’s election as KC(M) chairman from July 17 to July 1, while considering a petition to this effect filed by Jose faction leaders. Jose is planning to approach the High Court if he doesn’t get a stay order from the court, which had earlier issued an injunction order preventing Jose from officiating as the party chairman.

