Home States Kerala

Rahul Gandhi working on roadmap for Wayanad development

Congress President has invited 25 leaders from the Congress and the IUML to help him prepare a roadmap for the overall development of his constituency Wayanad, a party leader said.

Published: 26th June 2019 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo | AP)

By IANS

Those called to meet him in Delhi on Friday include state Congress President Mullapally Ramachandran, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, district Congress presidents of Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram as well as some Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders.

"Rahul Gandhi has indicated that he wants to bring systematic development in his constituency keeping in mind its environment," Kozhikode district Congress President T. Sidiq said here.

"His offices in the constituency would also be streamlined to see speedy redressal of issues that the people face," said Sidiq.

