RTA cancels permit of Kallada Travels

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Regional Transport Authority Thrissur unit on Tuesday cancelled the permit of the bus owned by Irinjalakkuda-based Kallada Travels following the complaint of physical assault on passengers during the journey to Bengaluru.

The meeting of the RTA in the presence of Deputy Transport Commissioner M Suresh and District Collector T V Anupama decided to cross-check the contentions raised by Kallada Travels. The permit of the bus KL 45 H 6132, whose staff allegedly assaulted two passengers in April 2018, was cancelled. Footage of the attack on the passengers was posted on social media following which many passengers came out with their bitter experiences with the bus. “We cross-checked the fact that the specific bus had engaged in 17 violations of the rules and regulations including overspeeding,” said B Sreeprakash, Joint RTO and secretary of RTA. The CCTV cameras and other evidence were collected before issuing the order. The permit cancellation will be in effect for one year.