State, bankers’ panel to approach RBI to extend moratorium on agri loans

Published: 26th June 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) and the state government have decided to approach the Reserve Bank of India for extending the moratorium on agricultural loans to December 31. The embargo on loans till July 31 was announced in the wake of floods last year.
The decision, arrived at a meeting here on Tuesday, pointed to the thawing of the relation between the bankers and the government, which hit a low when the SLBC published an advertisement signalling its intention to go ahead with loan recoveries after July 31.

The meeting decided to approach the central bank because extending moratorium on agriculture loans requires the permission of the RBI and majority of the loans accounts need to be restructured. Though the state government earlier extended the moratorium on loans from July 31 to December 31, the RBI had in statement informed the state that no further extension can be given after the deadline.

The RBI had earlier extended the deadline for restructuring the loan accounts till November 30, 2018, and subsequently, till December 31, 2018. The bankers meeting informed Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar that they have no issues in extending the moratorium on agriculture loans till the end of the calendar year. But it required RBI approval, otherwise majority of the accounts will automatically be classified as NPA. Following this, both bankers and state government decided to approach the RBI.

Further, the meeting also suggested forming a sub-committee with representatives from Nabard, revenue and agriculture departments and SLBC to look into the nature of land pledged as surety by the farmers.
The minister said bankers were treating only paddy field as farm land in Kerala under the  Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act, 2002 (most popularly known as the SARFAESI Act). This has to change and all type of agriculture lands have to be considered as farm land, he said.

The meeting also decided to strengthen the block-level bankers committee to ensure that eligible farmers get loans by making sure the representation of agriculture department officials in the meeting.
The minister also alleged that bankers have been providing crores of rupees to ineligible people by including them in agriculture gold loan schemes. This has to be stopped, Sunil Kumar said.

