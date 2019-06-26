Home States Kerala

UDF raises custodial death in Kerala Assembly, stages walkout

The chief minister, who also holds the Home Ministry portfolio, said strict action would be taken in case any lapses were found on part of the officials.

Published: 26th June 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala assembly house. | PTI

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday told the Kerala Assembly that strict action would be taken against police personnel if there were any lapses in the case relating to the custodial death of a remand prisoner.

Dissatisfied with Vijayan's reply, Opposition Congress-led UDF, which raised the issue of the prisoner, staged a walkout.

Rajkumar, (49), who was taken into custody on June 12 in connection with a financial fraud case, had died on June 21 in Peermedu sub-jail allegedly due to custodial torture.

Vijayan, who was replying to an adjournment motion moved by UDF MLA P T Thomas, said a crime branch team was probing the matter and there was something suspicious behind the incident.

"There is something suspicious behind the incident. There is no need for the government to justify any mistake," Vijayan said, adding the government has suspended four police officials in this regard.

The chief minister, who also holds the Home Ministry portfolio, said strict action would be taken in case any lapses were found on part of the officials.

"Its unfortunate that I have to respond on custodial torture on a day we are observing the 44th anniversary of the Emergency," Vijayan said.

Thomas, an MLA representing Thrikkakkara constituency, said Rajkumar was already injured when he was produced before the court.

"The government has sidelined the good and reputed officials and tainted officers are in the key positions. We all hoped that the custodial death of Sreejith in Varapuzha would have been the last. But the government gave 'good service' entry to the accused officials," Thomas alleged.

Rajkumar was produced before the court after 105 hours and thirty minutes.

According to law, a person who has been taken into custody by the police, should be produced before a court or magistrate within 24 hours, he said.

Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala claimed that the government does not take the custodial deaths seriously.

"The maximum number of custodial deaths happened during the period of Pinarayi Vijayan government. This government does not take the custodial deaths seriously. That is the reason behind the increase in deaths in prisons," Chennithala said.

The Opposition parties staged the walkout after the Speaker rejected the notice for an adjournment motion over the issue.

Four police personnel-- including a Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector and two drivers of Nedumkandam police station have been suspended and eight others transferred in connection with Rajkumar's death.

As per the initial postmortem report, he had suffered serious injuries and had at least 32 wounds on both legs below the knee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UDF Kerala Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp