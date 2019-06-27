Home States Kerala

Cops asked to take action on controversial Ayyappa banner row

Thrissur Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday directed the police to register a case against those who erected a banner depicting a Hindu god in bad light at Sree Kerala Varma College. 

Published: 27th June 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 05:05 AM

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Thrissur Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday directed the police to register a case against those who erected a banner depicting a Hindu god in bad light at Sree Kerala Varma College. BJP general secretary K K Aneeshkumar approached the court after the police allegedly failed to register a case even after a complaint was filed on the day of the incident. 

A banner depicting Lord Ayyappa between a woman’s bleeding legs had appeared on the college campus on Monday. The banner which was attributed to SFI expressed solidarity to young women’s entry to Sabarimala. 

As the incident snowballed into a controversy, college authorities instructed to have the posters removed from the campus. SFI, however, distanced itself from the allegations and denied the banner was placed by SKVC’s SFI unit. 

Aneeshkumar said, “We had lodged a complaint with Town West police station and even the DGP. Though the poster had obviously hurt religious sentiments of Ayyappa devotees, the police hesitated to register a case.”The court also directed the police to further probe the complaint.

TAGS
Lord Ayyappa Ayyappa banner Sabarimala
