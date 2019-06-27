Home States Kerala

Domestic consumers to bear brunt as Kerala plans power tariff hike

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Domestic consumers in the state may bear the brunt more as the government is set to hike the power tariff soon after the end of the ongoing assembly session.

Sources in the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) told Express that the regulatory commission has finalised the new tariff — an 8-10 per cent increase from the current rate.

There will not be any hike for commercial consumers as they have the option to buy power from other states at cheaper rates and utilise the KSEB’s network by paying wheeling charges.

The Board expects a revenue of Rs 1101.72 crore for the 2019-20 from the hike and Rs 700.44 crore for 2020-21. While the fixed charge for consumers in the VI-F to VII-A slabs was based on single and three- phase connections, consumption in kilowatts will determine it — 0-5KW, 5-10KW and 10-20KW and above 20KW.

Electricity Board Officers Confederation general secretary P S Prasanth said: “The Board is going through a bad phase in terms of finances. It’s the regulatory commission which has to decide on tariff. The Board can submit its proposal which it has already done”.

The proposal has also recommended an increase in transmission charge, wheeling charge and low-voltage surcharge. KSEB Officers Association president J Sathyarajan said: “Tariff revision is necessary for the very survival of the Board. The regulatory commission is to finalise on the tariff rate and the Board has already given a proposal to it. We expect at least a 10 per cent hike in tariff. There has been no hike for the past four years.”

