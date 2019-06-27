Factional issues surface in CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when CPM is on the defensive following the NRI suicide at Anthoor and the Binoy Kodiyeri row, factional issues have now surfaced to further plague the party.

The party-state leadership has already made its displeasure evident at Kannur leader P Jayarajan in the NRI suicide issue.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan have already openly hinted their dissent over Jayarajan’s speech in the Anthoor issue. The CPM state committee meet the other day reportedly witnessed criticism against Jayarajan. It is learnt Kodiyeri, while replying to the discussion, corrected Jayarajan on his stance in the issue. On social media remarks made under the name P J Army, Kodiyeri said it is natural to have differences of opinion over various issues. However, the same should be aired in party forums and not on social media.

The party meet at Dharmasala where Jayarajan mentioned about possible action against Municipal Chairperson P K Shyamala created an impression as if he was promising people that some action would be taken against her.

CPM maintains there was no lapse on Shyamala’s part in the issue. Jayarajan’s speech, however, contradicted this. The CPM leadership also witnessed another factional issue as Taliparamba MLA James Mathew reportedly raised criticism against central committee member M V Govindan, husband of Shyamala. He reportedly alleged there were ego clashes between leaders within the party.

The MLA had earlier given a petition to then LSGD Minister K T Jaleel in the issue. The Minister then entrusted an official to look into the matter.

There were interventions from the top, Mathew said, in an obvious reference to Govindan. Earlier, there were allegations that the tussle between senior leaders Govindan and Jayarajan is one of the reasons behind the NRI suicide.