Interstate bus strike: Passengers demand more KSRTC services

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the interstate bus strike continuing on the third day, regular commuters are struggling to reach their hometowns on time.

Though KSRTC has started more number of buses to mitigate their woes, commuters are complaining about the odd schedules.

“Easy access to all nodal points is what makes private buses attractive to Malayalees living in Bengaluru. Whereas KSRTC buses pick up passengers only from satellite terminal and Peenya. Due to the strike, passengers are not just missing frequent number of buses but easy access too,” said Abdul Basith, a techie from Kozhikode.

Many are demanding the KSRTC to start new services in available slots. “KSRTC should use this opportunity to start more number of services in the slot. KSRTC conductors are easily accessible and friendly, unlike the private bus workers who have misbehaved with passengers in the past,” said Sreya, an engineering student in Bengaluru.

Strike to continue

Interstate Bus Operators Association’s (IBOA) strike against stringent actions taken by ‘Operation Night Riders’ of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on inter-state buses is yet to reach a consensus