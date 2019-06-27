Misconduct against thantri: Devaswom president flayed

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam (SASS) state president Akeeramon Kalidasan Bhattathiri on Wednesday flayed Guruvayur Devaswom president KV Mohandas for misbehaving with Thantri Chennas Hari Nampoothiri.

Akeeramon said the Devaswom president misbehaved with the thantri while he was performing kalasapooja at the Goddess temple on the Sree Krishna temple premises the other day.

Since he heads Guruvayur Devaswom, Mohandas should have a basic idea of temple practices and traditions. Authorities should order a probe into the incident since it occurred while performing poojas for the sub-Goddess of Guruvayur temple, he said.