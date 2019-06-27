Home States Kerala

Will try to reduce BJP-Muslim gap, says Abdullakutty

The politician who changed forts twice has formally joined the saffron party

Published: 27th June 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AP Abdullakutty has taken his third hop to another political party and has now reached the right from the left through the centre. Putting an end to speculations of joining the BJP after his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, he has formally joined the saffron party by accepting the membership from BJP national working president J P Nadda. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan was also present.

Abdullakutty, after his formal entry to the BJP, said that he has become a national Muslim and that his prime objective will be to reduce the distance between the BJP and the Muslim community. He was a two-term member of Lok Sabha on a CPM ticket and after coming out of that party, he joined the Congress and represented the party for two terms in the state Assembly from Kannur constituency. It is to be noted that after several attempts, the state BJP got a mainstream politician in Abdullakutty joining the saffron outfit in the state. Another plus point for Abdullakutty is that he is a Muslim and he can connect to the community which he has cleverly pointed out in his first public statement after joining the BJP. 

With a thick and dense population of Muslims in the North Malabar districts of Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, Abdullakutty can try to reduce the distance between the community and the BJP at present. 
Immediately after the crushing defeat of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, Abdullakutty had put a controversial post on social media stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following Gandhian ideology and that his development agenda is based on the poorest of the poor. 

He cited the example of the government providing toilets to 19.6 crore families and LPG connection to 6 crore families free of cost under the Ujwala scheme. The Congress sought an explanation from Abdullakutty and promptly expelled him from the party citing that his explanation was not satisfactory.

COMMUNITY CONNECT
It is to be noted that after several attempts, the state BJP got a mainstream politician in Abdullakutty joining the saffron outfit in the state. Another plus point for Abdullakutty is that he is a Muslim

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AP Abdullakutty BJP muslim
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp