$250-million rebuild loan approved for Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After prolonged discussions and negotiations over the past few months, the World Bank on Thursday approved $250 million (Rs 1,725 crore) as first tranche of its Development Policy Loan (DPL) to Kerala for the post-flood rebuilding of infrastructure, officials said.

The World Bank’s board of governors meeting in Washington DC approved the loan. The formal agreement is expected to be signed in New Delhi on Friday with the officials of Union Finance Ministry. Senior officials from state finance department, will also be present during the signing agreement.



Venu V, chief executive officer of Rebuild Kerala Initiative, told ‘Express’ that the $250 million approved by the World Bank is DPL-1, of which $160 million would be provided under International Development Assistance (IDA) where the interest rates are as low as 1-1.5 per cent. “This is as good as free money for the development of rural and village roads,” he said. IDA are cheaper loans given by the World Bank to developing countries.

Following the devastation caused by flood in August last year, the state government has been knocking on all doors for funds to rebuild Kerala. The total loss in the flood -- the worst in a century -- was estimated at over Rs 30,000 crore. Venu said the state government expects another $250 million from the World Bank under DPL-2, once the first tranche is put to use effectively and constructively.

“In our rebuild plan, we will use the funds that promotes resistance. We will be using better technology, better design so that the roads have better resistance,” said Venu. Several rounds of discussions were held between World Bank officials, state government and Union Finance Ministry officials, before the loan amount was finalised. The state government has also identified agriculture, water resources among others, for funds deployment.