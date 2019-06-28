Home States Kerala

$250-million rebuild loan approved for Kerala

World Bank’s board of governors sanctions first tranche of Development Policy Loan for post-flood reconstruction

Published: 28th June 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After prolonged discussions and negotiations over the past few months, the World Bank on Thursday approved $250 million (Rs 1,725 crore) as first tranche of its Development Policy Loan (DPL) to Kerala for the post-flood rebuilding of infrastructure, officials said.

The World Bank’s board of governors meeting in Washington DC approved the loan. The formal agreement is expected to be signed in New Delhi on Friday with the officials of Union Finance Ministry. Senior officials from state finance department, will also be present during the signing agreement.

Venu V, chief executive officer of Rebuild Kerala Initiative, told ‘Express’ that the $250 million approved by the World Bank is DPL-1, of which $160 million would be provided under International Development Assistance (IDA) where the interest rates are as low as 1-1.5 per cent. “This is as good as free money for the development of rural and village roads,” he said. IDA are cheaper loans given by the World Bank to developing countries.

Following the devastation caused by flood in August last year, the state government has been knocking on all doors for funds to rebuild Kerala. The total loss in the flood -- the worst in a century -- was estimated at over Rs 30,000 crore. Venu said the state government expects another $250 million from the World Bank under DPL-2, once the first tranche is put to use effectively and constructively.

“In our rebuild plan, we will use the funds that promotes resistance. We will be using better technology, better design so that the roads have better resistance,” said Venu. Several rounds of discussions were held between World Bank officials, state government and Union Finance Ministry officials, before the loan amount was finalised. The state government has also identified agriculture, water resources among others, for funds deployment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Bank Kerala floods Rebuild Kerala Initiative
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp