Dedicated Crime Branch wing for Excise Dept

Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan on Thursday said state Excise Department would soon get a dedicated Crime Branch wing to inquire into special cases.

Published: 28th June 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan on Thursday said state Excise Department would soon get a dedicated Crime Branch wing to inquire into special cases.Replying to discussions on demands for grants on Excise and Labour Welfare in assembly, the minister said the government is seriously looking into the rise of drug abuse cases in the state and would strengthen the enforcement activities to contain them.

“The cases registered by the Excise Department is at an all-time high. Since this government came into power, the department had registered 53,753 Abkari cases, 18,868 NDPS cases and 2,15,516 COTPA cases. Also, there is no point in alleging that liquor sales are picking up. This government does not promote drinking. It is advocating abstinence,” the minister said.To address the issue of drug abuse and alcohol consumption among school students, the Excise and Police Departments are working closely, monitored by the Chief Minister.

Unemployed youth survey

Earlier, the minister said the government is planning to conduct a survey of educated and unemployed youth in the state. “Not all registered at the employment exchanges are unemployed. To get a clear picture on how many had opportunities and the stat of those who are awaiting employment, a comprehensive survey is being planned,” said Ramakrishnan.

DUES TO ELECTRICITY BOARD

High-end consumers owe Rs 820.84 crore to the KSEB, Power Minister M M Mani informed the Assembly. While different private institutions owe Rs 455.73 crore, Kerala Water Authority owes Rs 66.64 crore and the state PSUs Rs 99.01 crore.

CCTV cameras TO BE INSTALLED

Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman said that CCTV cameras would be installed in all godowns under the Public Distribution System. This is to ensure that goods to ration retailers are handed over after ensuring the prescribed weight.  The minister said that the Integrated Management for Public Distribution System (IMPDS) proposed by the Union Government will help migrant labourers in the state to purchase ration goods from the shops here.

‘11 die on Kerala roads everyday’

T’Puram: At least 11 people die due to accidents on Kerala roads every day. A total of 12,392 people died in road accidents from June 2016 to April 2019. This include accidents involving KSRTC buses too, Transport Minister A K Saseendran informed the Assembly.  As per data available, around 11 deaths are reported every day due to various reasons. As many as 2,192 licences have been suspended for overspeeding after LDF Govt assumed office.

Pending benefits to be issued before July 20

T’Puram: Under criticism from various corners over pending benefits to the flood-hit, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday directed the District Collectors to distribute benefits to deserving applicants before July 20.  Regarding the delay in issuing clearance to various projects, the Chief Minister directed the collectors to convene a meeting of local body secretaries before July 6 to dispose of the applications awaiting various clearances.

Total deaths from June 2016 to April 2019 12,392

Licence suspensions 2,192

