Easy bail: Top cop Behera unhappy with police functioning

In a communique dated June 15, 2019, Behera came down heavily on the tardy approach of the police force which resulted in a few criminals availing of bail despite the serious nature of the crime.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: State police chief Loknath Behera is not happy with the force’s ineffective handling of cases involving persons with criminal background which results in the accused getting bail easily from the Kerala High Court.

Citing two recent cases wherein the accused got bail from the court due to unconvincing counter arguments filed by the police, Behera said: “Police officers, including some seniors, are taking a soft approach while preparing arguments to counter the bail applications of people with criminal background. The counter petitions lack proper information on the accused and this result in accused getting bail from the court.”

“In every bail application, details of criminal antecedents of the accused are crucial and play an important role in influencing court in denying the bail. So, it’s imperative for cops to provide such vital information to prosecutors appearing on behalf of the state police to oppose bail applications,” said Behera, adding cops should use Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) for gathering information on the criminal history of the accused.

“In CCTNS, we have a database to trace the criminal background of the people,” he said. Behera said all statements for countering bail applications should hereafter be vetted by senior police officers before submitting them to the court. An intelligence officer said: “There is an unholy practice among cops to prepare a weak counter-statement after entering into an understanding with the accused. This is done to help the accused get bail,” the officer said.

