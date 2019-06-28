Farmer attempts suicide at Forest Dept office in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 60-year-old farmer attempted suicide at the District Forest Office here on Thursday.

Sunny Komattathil, of Muthukad, Perambra, jumped onto the table at an office room in the civil station and tied a rope on the fan and tried to put the noose around his neck around 2.45 pm. The suicide bid was in protest against the Forest Department’s denial of permission to transport a teak tree he felled from his courtyard.

Sunny was part of a farmers’ team from Perambra that came to see the DFO after visiting the Collector.

Joy Kannamchira, a farmer, said the Collector had convened a meeting of farmers on Thursday to discuss their long-standing issues with the Forest Department.

“But the District Forest Officer (DFO) didn’t turn up at the meeting. The Collector then postponed the meeting. Before returning, we decided to meet the DFO, whose office is located in the same compound,” said Kannamchira.

“Knowing that he was not in the office, a distraught Sunny went out, brought a rope and attempted suicide. Sunny was that much disappointed with the attitude of the Forest Department officials,” he said.