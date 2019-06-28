Home States Kerala

Franco’s lawyers seek more papers, case posted to July

The accused argued that a few documents handed over by the prosecution were not legible.

Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Exactly a year after a nun belonging to the Latin Catholic diocese of Jalandhar lodged a rape complaint against bishop Franco Mulakal of the diocese to the superintendent of police, Kottayam, the accused has started all-out efforts to delay trial proceedings in the case.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Pala, which was supposed to refer the case to the Kottayam Principal Session Court on Thursday to commence trial, posted the hearing in the case to July 9 after the bishop’s lawyers demanded more documents.

The accused argued that a few documents handed over by the prosecution were not legible. This apart, the respondents also demanded the statements of the seven magistrates, who were arraigned as witnesses in the cases, and also of the ‘mahassar’ witnesses.

According to the prosecution advocate, these magistrates had recorded the statements of the first to 10th witnesses in the case. If the investigating officer had not recorded the statements of these persons, then a detailed affidavit had to be filed, the bishop’s lawyers demanded.

Admitting the demand, the court directed the prosecution to submit the documents before the next hearing which was posted to July 9. Jithesh J Babu, special prosecutor in the case, said the documents including the affidavit by the investigating officer would be filed by July 7.

At the same time, the victim and other nuns who are the witnesses in the case came down on the move alleging it as the respondent’s tactics to delay the trial proceedings in the case.

“The respondent has already received copies of the chargesheet, statements and all other related documents for verification. By hiding this fact, the accused was trying to sabotage the case,” they said.

Franco Mulakal rape
