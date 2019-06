By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prakash Thampi, an accused in Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case was granted bail by Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Thursday. The decision came after considering no gold was recovered from him.

He was arrested on the basis of statements given by other accused persons. The court ordered Thampi to present a bond of Rs 1 lakh and two persons as solvent sureties.