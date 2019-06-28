Government suspends engineer for delaying building permit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Learning from the Anthoor incident in which an NRI committed suicide after Municipal authorities delayed granting ownership certificate to his new auditorium, the state government has suspended a Superintending Engineer (SE) of Kochi Corporation for the delay in issuing a building permit. Minimol Abraham, Additional Secretary, Local Self Government Department, suspended C M Sulaiman based on a complaint filed by V I Baby, a resident of Kacheripady.

As per the order, the SE has made a delay of nearly 10 months to issue a building permit which was supposed to be issued within a month as per Kerala Municipality Building Rule 1999. “Besides delaying the process, SE has tampered with the dates in the application when he came to know about the complaint. It is a clear case of corruption and violation of rules,” said Minimol’s order issued on Wednesday.

It was in August last year Baby submitted an application for a building permit for his new residential-cum-commercial complex. But even after 10 months, Sulaiman delayed it citing several reasons. It is also learnt Sulaiman sought a bribe from Baby. Frustrated with this, Baby approached LSGD Minister A C Moideen last Friday. Based on the complaint, he asked the LSGD to submit a report from the Regional Joint Director, Urban Affairs, Kochi.