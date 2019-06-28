Home States Kerala

Government suspends engineer for delaying building permit

It was in August last year Baby submitted an application for a building permit for his new residential-cum-commercial complex.

Published: 28th June 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Learning from the Anthoor incident in which an NRI committed suicide after Municipal authorities delayed granting ownership certificate to his new auditorium, the state government has suspended a Superintending Engineer (SE) of Kochi Corporation for the delay in issuing a building permit. Minimol Abraham, Additional Secretary, Local Self Government Department, suspended C M Sulaiman based on a complaint filed by V I Baby, a resident of Kacheripady.

As per the order, the SE has made a delay of nearly 10 months to issue a building permit which was supposed to be issued within a month as per Kerala Municipality Building Rule 1999. “Besides delaying the process, SE has tampered with the dates in the application when he came to know about the complaint. It is a clear case of corruption and violation of rules,” said Minimol’s order issued on Wednesday.

It was in August last year Baby submitted an application for a building permit for his new residential-cum-commercial complex. But even after 10 months, Sulaiman delayed it citing several reasons. It is also learnt Sulaiman sought a bribe from Baby. Frustrated with this, Baby approached LSGD Minister A C Moideen last Friday. Based on the complaint, he asked the LSGD to submit a report from the Regional Joint Director, Urban Affairs, Kochi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp