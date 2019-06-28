Govt to buy e-office 2.0 from open market

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government opted for purchasing a file processing software from the open market to avoid administrative standstill, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Thursday.

The present software is faulty and it is delaying file processing in the Secretariat and instances of administrative standstill were reported. Agencies like the IT Mission, Keltron and State Data Centre had found that the present software is not up to the mark, the Chief Minister said.

The state government had floated tenders for purchasing a digital workplace solution on May 30. This is to equip all offices where e-office has been implemented, he said.

‘PROBE to ascertain internal help in jailbreak’

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a probe is on to ascertain whether the prisoners who escaped from Attakulangara sub-jail received internal support. Deputy Inspector General of Prisons would file a report on the incident. He was responding to a submission raised by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala in Assembly. Two under-trial prisoners - Sandhya and Shilpa - escaped from jail on June 25.