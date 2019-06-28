Home States Kerala

Govt to buy e-office 2.0 from open market

The state government had floated tenders for purchasing a digital workplace solution on May 30.

Published: 28th June 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government opted for purchasing a file processing software from the open market to avoid administrative standstill, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Thursday.

The present software is faulty and it is delaying file processing in the Secretariat and instances of administrative standstill were reported. Agencies like the IT Mission, Keltron and State Data Centre had found that the present software is not up to the mark, the Chief Minister said.

The state government had floated tenders for purchasing a digital workplace solution on May 30. This is to equip all offices where e-office has been implemented, he said.

‘PROBE to ascertain internal help in jailbreak’
T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a probe is on to ascertain whether the prisoners who escaped from Attakulangara sub-jail received internal support. Deputy Inspector General of Prisons would file a report on the incident. He was responding to a submission raised by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala in Assembly. Two under-trial prisoners - Sandhya and Shilpa - escaped from jail on June 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan e-office
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp