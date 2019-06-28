LPG transport owners to go on strike from July 1

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners’ Association has called for an indefinite strike from July 1. They are demanding more jobs for its members than allocated by the oil marketing companies.

The association, that owns 5,500 tankers in South India, will stop the daily service of 125 LPG bullet tankers from Mangaluru to three major cooking gas suppliers in Kerala - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Meet fails to reach consensus

A meeting between oil company officials and bullet tanker lorry owners association on Wednesday failed to reach consensus. It is learnt that the oil companies rejected all the demands of the tanker owners. “The oil companies have introduced several new norms for tender procedures. We are asking for just 200 new jobs for our members and the authorities are not ready to accept our demand,” said N R Karthik, secretary of the LPG Transport Owners Association.

LPG terminal at Puthuvype

The IOC authorities said if they had completed the LPG import terminal project at Puthuvype, the tanker lorry owners would not have threatened with a strike. The project would have reduced the dependence on road movement for LPG. The project is currently on hold due to the protest of the local people.

Cooking gas supply likely to be hit

Sources with the IOC, the largest distributor of cooking gas in Kerala, said they will not be able to supply LPG cylinders in the state if the strike goes on for more than three days. “We can manage the cooking gas supply for the first three days of the strike as we have enough stocks for those days at our terminals in the state. But if the strike goes on for more than three days, the scene will be different. We do not have enough LPG cylinders,” a top official with IOC, Kochi, said. IOC bottles 1600 tons of LPG every day of which Kochi refinery supplies 200 tons. “For the remaining, we depend on the tanker lorry supply,” the official said.