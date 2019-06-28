Mumbai Court defers Binoy Kodiyeri’s bail plea to Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Dindoshi Sessions Court in Mumbai on Thursday deferred the anticipatory bail petition filed by Binoy Kodiyeri to Monday. He is accused of rape and cheating charges.

The court agreed to hear the fresh arguments of the victim, a 33-year-old woman, in the wake of her request. The arguments were given in writing and the court deferred the petition since it needed time to examine them.

The court permitted the victim to depute a lawyer in addition to the public prosecutor. It observed available evidence showed the woman faced threat to her life.