NIA arrests key accused in PMK member’s murder

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A key accused in the case related to the murder of a Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionary in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Kochi.

The arrested is Shali, alias Myden Ahmed Shali, 51, of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district.

The NIA team took Shali into custody from Edappally in Kochi on Wednesday evening. He was hiding in Kochi after being arraigned as the 18th accused in the case related to the murder of PMK member Ramalingam in February this year. He had stayed in different parts of Kerala after the murder.