Home States Kerala

No accused yet in Anthoor NRI investor’s suicide case

He contended the police were trying to implicate him in the case on the alleged ground of non-issuance of compliance certificate to Partha Convention Centre owned by Sajan.

Published: 28th June 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Sajan Parayil

By Express News Service

KANNUR/KOCHI: Ten days have passed since NRI businessman Sajan Parayil committed suicide, but the investigation into the case has made little progress with the police not pressing charges against anyone so far though four officials of Anthoor Municipality have been suspended by the state government.

Even an anticipatory bail petition filed by suspended Anthoor Municipal Secretary M K Girish was closed by the Kerala High Court after prosecution submitted he was not arraigned as an accused in the case. Girish had approached the court apprehending arrest in the case registered by Valapattanam police over the businessman’s death.

He contended the police were trying to implicate him in the case on the alleged ground of non-issuance of compliance certificate to Partha Convention Centre owned by Sajan.

Though statements of the suspended officials were taken, police claim they could not unearth any evidence to register a case against them. “We’re checking the documents and the probe is only in a preliminary stage. More documents need to be checked and the officials should be interrogated further,” said DySP V A Krishnadas,who is in charge of the investigation.

‘Hope justice will prevail’
Partha Builders secretary K Sajeevan, meanwhile, expressed hope that “justice will prevail”. The state government had suspended four officials of Anthoor Municipality following outrage over the businessman’s suicide. Chief Minister had also criticised them for delaying sanction to the convention centre. Besides Gireesh, assistant engineer K Kalesh and first-grade overseers Augustine and Sudheer are the others placed under suspension.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sajan Parayil suicide NRI businessman Anthoor
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp