Women jailbreakers back in custody

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police took into custody two women, Shilpa of Pangode and Sandhya of Varkala, who escaped from Attakulangara women’s jail on June 25. They were arrested from Palode while they were trying to move to Shilpa’s residence.

The duo was traced near Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, and the police initially thought they would travel to Tamil Nadu with the help of some ganja peddlers.

However, the police acted brilliantly and spread the net after receiving information that they would reach Shilpa’s house. After being brought to Fort police station to record their arrest, the duo will be presented before the magistrate on Friday morning.