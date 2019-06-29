Home States Kerala

Centre to put Kerala back in first priority list of NH devpt

The ministry revised its decision on categorising all districts except Kasaragod in the state in the second priority list. 

It is not clear whether NHAI has to approach the ministry again for an amendment taking into account fresh revision of the project.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a decision that could pave way for the development of national highways in the state, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) paid heed to Kerala’s request and included it in the first priority list. 

The decision taken on Wednesday directed Kerala to start preparation of detailed project reports, land acquisition and disbursal of project fund. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had issued two categories on the basis of priorities through an order. 

It raised concerns that the development of national highways in the state would be jeopardised. The state had written to the Centre to revise NHAI’s decision. Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had assured the state of adequate funds for developing national highways during his visit to Kerala on June 11.

