Home States Kerala

CRPF head constable from Idukki killed in Chhattisgarh Maoist attack

A CRPF head constable from Idukki was killed in an encounter between the security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Published: 29th June 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

OP Saju

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A CRPF head constable from Idukki was killed in an encounter between the security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

The body of O P Saju of Orolickal house at Mukkudil in Rajakkadu, who had been staying at Vellayamkudy near Kattappana in Idukki, will be brought to Kerala from Chhattisgarh on Saturday .
Saju started serving the nation at the age of 19 after joining CRPF in the sports quota in 1992. Saju had come to Vellayamkudy to see his family members and returned to Chhattisgarh two week ago.

When the news of his death was informed to his family members around noon on Friday, residents of the settlement village in Idukki could not bear it, as Saju had been a Good Samaritan for local people. He shifted to Vellayamkudy along with his family members six years ago. It is learnt that his mortal remains will be brought to the Thiruvananthapuram airport by 4pm on Saturday and to Vellayamkudy by midnight.
The body will be kept at Kattappana for the public to pay homage and cremated by 2 pm on Sunday with full state honours.

Saju was one of the six sons of late Pappan and Thankamma. He is survived by wife Suja, daughters Arya and Nanda and son Ajay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRPF Chhattisgarh Maoist attack
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp