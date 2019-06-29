CRPF head constable from Idukki killed in Chhattisgarh Maoist attack

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A CRPF head constable from Idukki was killed in an encounter between the security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

The body of O P Saju of Orolickal house at Mukkudil in Rajakkadu, who had been staying at Vellayamkudy near Kattappana in Idukki, will be brought to Kerala from Chhattisgarh on Saturday .

Saju started serving the nation at the age of 19 after joining CRPF in the sports quota in 1992. Saju had come to Vellayamkudy to see his family members and returned to Chhattisgarh two week ago.

When the news of his death was informed to his family members around noon on Friday, residents of the settlement village in Idukki could not bear it, as Saju had been a Good Samaritan for local people. He shifted to Vellayamkudy along with his family members six years ago. It is learnt that his mortal remains will be brought to the Thiruvananthapuram airport by 4pm on Saturday and to Vellayamkudy by midnight.

The body will be kept at Kattappana for the public to pay homage and cremated by 2 pm on Sunday with full state honours.

Saju was one of the six sons of late Pappan and Thankamma. He is survived by wife Suja, daughters Arya and Nanda and son Ajay.