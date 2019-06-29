Governor signs Medical Edu Amendment Bill

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam signed the Kerala Medical Education (regulation and control of admission to the private medical education institutions) Amendment Bill 2019 on Friday.

He signed the bill in the wake of uncertainties prevailing in medical admission for quite some time. Now, the state government can speed up admission procedures.

The bill was aimed at slashing the number of members in the fee regulatory committee to regularise fee structure and admission supervisory committee for self-financing medical colleges. The existing committee has 10 members.

As per the new decision, the committee is divided into two: One for admission supervision with five members and the other for fee regulation with six members.

A retired High Court judge will be the chairperson and the Health and Family Welfare Secretary will be the member secretary of the admission supervisory committee. The members will include a representative of Medical Council of India (MCI), Law Secretary, commissioner for entrance examinations and a person selected by the committee belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe.

The fee regulatory committee will comprise a retired High Court judge (chairperson), Health and Family Welfare Secretary (member secretary), an MCI representative, a chartered accountant and an independent person nominated by the government in consultation with the chairman.