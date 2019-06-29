Inmates plotted jailbreak days ago: Cops

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The escape by two inmates of the Women Sub-jail at Attakulangara was planned days ago after observing security measures, Fort police told media persons on Friday.

Sandhya, 26, and Shilpa, 23, who were remanded in prison in two separate cases, were found to be missing from the prison compound at 5.30 pm on Tuesday.

Their absence was noticed when the headcount of inmates was taken before locking them up in cells. CCTV visuals showed the women in casual clothes running through the by-lanes near the prison.

On Thursday night, they were caught by the Rural shadow police team at Palode.

They were questioned by the Fort police who registered a case on Friday and the accused revealed that they had planned to scale the prison wall by climbing up an iron rod attached to a biogas plant on the back of the sub-jail premises.

“The accused used to attend the tailoring class which took place on the third floor of the prison complex. They had identified the spot to escape from that floor and took a saree to climb up the rod to escape on the day of the incident.

“They also said they decided to escape after the chances of bail were lessened. Someone had misguided them saying the period of punishment could be extended for them. This prompted them to escape,” an investigative officer said.

The police said the accused were traced after verifying the telephone call made by Shilpa to her brother. The call was made from Palode.

The accused were later produced before the magistrate who remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days.

Sandhya and Shilpa pulled off the daring act hardly a month into their life in prison. They were remanded on June 17 and June 8 respectively. Sandhya, a native of Varkala, is accused in a theft case. Nagaroor native Shilpa was remanded in a cheating case.

The police have now invoked Section 130 (Aiding escape of prisoner) and Section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC against the duo after the jail break.

The incident has turned out to be a major embarrassment to the State Prisons Department.

Reward for cops who traced jailbreakers

T’Puram: State Police Chief Loknath Behera has announced a reward for the police officers who traced and arrested the two woman remand prisoners who escaped from Attakulangara Women’s sub-jail. Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP B Asokan, Palode station house officer C K Manoj, Palode SI S Satheesh Kumar, Pangode SI J Ajayan, Grade SI M Hussain, Pangode Grade ASI K Pradeep, civil police officers Dileep Kumar and Nizzarudeen of Valiyamala and Pangode police station respectively will be rewarded. The DGP has also announced a cash award for the officers.

Departmental action to be taken against officers

DGP (prisons) Rishiraj Singh has said departmental action would be taken against the officers for their security lapse. He has asked DIG (Prisons- South Zone) Santhosh Kumar to submit a report after an internal probe. “I have asked the DIG to submit a report. Action will be taken after receiving the report,” said Singh.