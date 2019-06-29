Killer brew: One dead, 2 hospitalised

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: At least one person died and two others were admitted to hospital on Friday after consuming suspected spurious liquor near Adivaram Nooramthodu (Thusharagiri). Kolaban, 65, from Chembiri Colony - a daily wage labourer at the Kozhappathodi estate, Kodenchery panchayat, Palakkal - is deceased, officers said.

Narayanan and Gopalan, the two others taken ill after drinking the brew, are battling for life at the Kozhikode MCH, sources said.

The duo is employed in the same estate. According to the police, all three of them suffered a blackout after consuming the brew. Kolaban died en route to the hospital, police said.

