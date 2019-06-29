Konkani continues to take a beating at Kerala schools

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Konkani, which has over 15 lakh speakers in the state, is still far from receiving its due. Though the government, in a bid to popularise the language, had shown the green flag to introduce Konkani in Class V of state schools, the proposal is yet to see the light of day.

According to Konkani enthusiasts, textbook prepared by State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has not yet been published, putting a spoke on the ambitious plan. Presently, only two schools are teaching Konkani in the state using textbooks published in Goa.

Chandrababu Shetty, president, Kerala Konkani Cultural Fort, said Tirumala Devaswom Lower Primary School at Cheralai (South) and TDGLP at Mattancherry are the only schools where Konkani is being taught. “However, since these are lower primary schools the language is only taught to students till Class IV,” he said.

After this, children from the community are left with no option to study Konkani. “We want to know why no steps have been taken to introduce the language in school curriculum, despite the proposal. Also, the government had sanctioned distribution of textbooks for 2012-13 academic year, but nothing positive has come out of it. When Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS) officers were contacted, they had no idea regarding the textbook,” he said.

The textbook is also not available online, he said. Kerala Konkani Cultural Fort has submitted a letter to Education Minister C Raveendranath seeking intervention in the matter. “The assembly is in session. We want people’s representatives to take up our issue,” he said.



The GO, however, is not without its flaws. According to Chandrababu, it does not mention anything regarding about appointment of teachers.

“The Constitution guarantees citizens of the country the right to learn their mother tongue. However, a large number of students in the state are being denied this fundamental right,” he said. KBPS officials couldn’t be contacted despite repeated attempts.