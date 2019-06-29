Home States Kerala

KSRTC to run more interstate buses to meet weekend rush

In order to mitigate the weekend rush, KSRTC has deployed an additional 28 services apart from the regular 48 services.

Published: 29th June 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand

Representational Image.

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The efforts of Interstate Bus Operators Association (IBOA) to put the state government at the receiving end, through the ongoing indefinite strike, received a setback on Friday with Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) deciding to operate additional services from Bengaluru to far-flung areas of the state. 

In order to mitigate the weekend rush, KSRTC has deployed an additional 28 services apart from the regular 48 services. The services to Kozhikode, Kannur, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kottayam saw a huge rush of passengers.  However, KSRTC did not initiate any new service from the state to Bengaluru on Friday.  

P M Sheraf Mohammed, KSRTC executive director-operations, told Express the corporation is monitoring the peak hour rush and has enough fleets to meet the emergency requirements. 
“As per our data, Saturday normally won’t have much hike demands. If the regular services are filled, we can start extra services to and fro. On Sunday, we will have around 36 additional services for which online booking has already started,” he said.Whereas, the corporation will stick to its regular service on weekdays. “As the rush is relatively low on weekdays, we will start new services only if the need arises. We are offering super fast and super deluxe buses in most of the additional services. Additionally, we have expanded boarding points apart from existing areas to facilitate better services for the passengers,” said Sheraf.

KSRTC benefits
The indefinite strike also proved to be beneficial to cash-strapped KSRTC. On an average, every fully booked additional service to Bengaluru is fetching around `50,000, as per official sources. “As there are more than three services during the past few days, more than `1.5 lakh has been collected,” said an official of Ernakulam depot.  

Meeting postponed
The meeting between Transport Principal Secretary and national leaders of Bus and car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) has been postponed to July 1. 

No advance booking
 Affirming their firm stance on the strike, IOBA has officially requested RedBus, the online bus ticketing platform, to stop accepting any bookings till they withdraw their strike.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp