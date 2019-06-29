Home States Kerala

‘No proof of gold smugglers’ role in Balabhaskar’s death’

 The investigation team probing the death of violinist Balabhaskar has not found any proof of the gold smugglers’ role behind the incident, the Crime Branch told the Kerala High Court here on Friday. 

Published: 29th June 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 05:24 AM

Balabhaskar

Late violinist Balabhaskar (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The investigation team probing the death of violinist Balabhaskar has not found any proof of the gold smugglers’ role behind the incident, the Crime Branch told the Kerala High Court here on Friday. 
The Crime Branch made the submission before the single judge who was considering the bail applications of the accused persons in the gold smuggling case, Advocate M Biju, Sereena Shaji, Sunil Kumar and  PK Rashid. 

While considering the bail plea last Tuesday, the court had directed the Crime Branch to inform it whether the gold smuggling case accused had any role in the death of  Balabhaskar in a car accident. 
An investigation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had revealed that the accused persons were Balabhaskar’s friends. The court also directed DRI to explain why the accused should be denied bail.
The Crime Branch informed the court that the investigators had questioned Vishnu and Prakasan Thampi, two of the accused persons in the gold smuggling case, in connection with the death of Balabhaskar. The person who drove the car when the accident occurred is yet to be identified. 

The hair and blood samples collected from the driver’s seat have been sent for scientific examination. The team has sought the help of State Crime Records Bureau to dig out the criminal antecedents of Balabhaskar’s driver Arjun and Vishnu. The bank account details of Prakasan Thampi, Vishnu, Arjun, Dr Ravindranath and Latha are being checked with the help of the Reserve Bank of India, the Crime Branch submitted.

Balabhaskar gold smuggling
