P Jayarajan stands firm on Anthoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Factional feud within the CPM, especially in the wake of the Anthoor NRI suicide, has come out in the open. Though the CPM leadership and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rejected his stance on the issue, the party’s Kannur strongman P Jayarajan has made it clear that there was no going back.

In an interview with Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika, a sister publication of The New Indian Express, Jayarajan reiterated that there were lapses on the part of PK Shyamala, Chairperson of LDF-ruled Anthoor Municipality that led to the suicide of NRI businessman Sajan Parayil.

As per the party organisational principles, no one can be sidelined within the party, said Jayarajan. “It’s the right front that wants to sideline me. Within the party, I’m the same person that I was before,” Jayarajan said, adding that having a position was not necessary for doing party work. To another question on his popularity, Jayarajan further pointed out that there was no need for anyone within the party to be discontent over his popularity.

“I’ve been functioning as a party worker, within the party’s framework. I’m not above the party. Now, I’m getting a good response from party supporters. Will I get the same if I cut my link with the party?” he asked.

The former CPM Kannur district secretary had taken a public stance against Shyamala, wife of CPM central committee member M V Govindan, at a public function held to explain the party’s stance. The state committee was however critical of Jayarajan’s stance and had outrightly rejected it.

The rift within the party became evident after CPM state committee member P Jayarajan strayed away from the party line and reiterated that Shyamala erred in her duty and that led to Sajan’s suicide.

“There were lapses on the part of the Municipal Corporation in issuing the licence to the convention centre by NRI Sajan Parayil. That has to be admitted,” said Jayarajan, adding that running the party and local self-government institutions are two different things.

“As per the building construction rules, it is the duty of the officials to issue clearance for the building. The government took action against them, as these officials had taken an anti-investor approach. At the same time, the CPM’s district committee member Shyamala is the Chairperson the Municipal Corporation. She has a responsibility to intervene in such matters,” Jayarajan reiterated.

Jayarajan’s open criticism of Shyamala has not gone down well with the party leadership. Pinarayi and party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan were among those who criticised Jayarajan for adopting a differing stance in the Anthoor issue.

Sajan, a 49-year-old businessman, allegedly committed suicide on June 18 after Municipal permits for the functioning of the multi-crore convention centre were denied. He had approached Jayarajan, who was the then CPM district secretary to intervene in the issue.

On controversial statement

P Jayarajan expressed his opinions on Anthoor issue in the interview before the state committee came up with the party’s official stance, said a senior CPM leader. “P Jayarajan gave this interview before the state committee discussed this issue and came up with an official stance, rejecting the opinion aired by Jayarajan at the public meet. Therefore, we can’t say he has made an opinion against party’s stance,” said the leader.