Priests peeved at Vatican clean chit to Cardinal Mar Alencherry

KOCHI: Trouble brewing in the ranks of Syro-Malabar Church turned murkier on Friday with a large number of priests belonging to the Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese refusing to accept the clean chit the Vatican gave to Cardinal Mar George Alencherry.

A resolution approved by more than 400 priests at a meeting held at Aluva also denounced the suspension of Auxiliary Bishops Mar Sebastian Edayanthrath and Mar Jose Puthenveetil. Nearly 150 priests took part in it.

Presbyteral Council Secretary Fr Kuriakose Mundadan told Express the Vatican move to suspend the Auxiliary Bishops is shocking.

“There’s no respite to the ongoing issues in the Church. We doubt whether Pope Francis is aware of the happenings here. If yes, the tale wouldn’t have been the same,” said Fr Mundadan.

The Rome-based Oriental Congregation’s directive to reinstate Cardinal Mar George Alencherry comes after a detailed audit report on the controversial land deals of the Church in Ernakulam was submitted by Joseph Injodey-headed Commission appointed by Apostolic Administrator Bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath to the Vatican.

“The decision to reinstate the Cardinal, who is accused in the controversial land deal, can’t be accepted. We’re sending a wrong message to the faithful. We believe it’s a biased decision from their part. Is this the punishment they receive for cooperating with the voices raised against Cardinal?” asked a senior priest of the Church.

Syro-Malabar Chruch Bishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, the official church spokesman, said: “To avoid controversies, documents received from the Vatican have been uploaded on our website. The decisions were taken by the Pope and if the priests continue their protest against the pontiff, they’re entitled to canonical actions,” said Bishop Pamplany. He said the suspension was not part of any action taken against the Bishops, their new charges would be decided in the forthcoming Synod meeting. “If they’re punished, they won’t be entitled to new charges,” added Pamplany.

Sources said as many as 13 cases have been registered against the Church by Kochi City Police, including for cheating, theft and criminal conspiracy. The trial of the cases is ongoing. The resolution passed in Aluva termed the decision by the Cardinal to announce his reappointment as administrative head of the Archdiocese on Wednesday night as “preposterous”. “The Vatican has sought a report from the Church’s internal committee after finding irregularities in its financial deals. Such an act from the Vatican can only be termed as an act of “vengeance”.