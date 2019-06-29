SIT to probe remand prisoner’s death

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A special investigating team under the leadership of Crime Branch ADGP Gopesh Agarwal and Kottayam Crime Branch SP K M Sabu collected statements from officials of Nedumkandam police station in Idukki on Friday in connection with the death of a remand prisoner due to alleged custodial torture at Peermade sub-jail on June 21.

The ADGP on Friday issued an order appointing a seven-member team of Crime Branch officials to probe the case. They will be under the direct supervision of Sabu. Idukki Crime Branch DySP Jonson Joseph will be the chief investigating officer of the team, which comprises detective inspectors Saju Varghese and Jayakumar and ASIs P K Anirudhan and V K Ashokan.

The functioning of the team will be under direct control of Crime Branch Kochi Range IG Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar. The ADGP has permitted Kochi Range IG to include more officials into the team if necessary. The team collected statements from officers who were on duty at the station and who were part of the investigating team that arrested Rajkumar, 49, of Kasturibhavan in Kolahalamedu in connection with a financial fraud case.

The district Crime Branch handed over the investigation report to state Crime Branch officials. Agarwal told reporters after a detailed probe, a report will be submitted within 10 days.

The preliminary investigation revealed Rajkumar was subjected to severe physical torture at Nedumkandam police station. Though he was taken into custody from Kuttikkanam near here on June 12, his arrest was recorded only on June 16 and he was produced at Peermade court the same day. Rajkumar died of internal injuries on June 21 at Peermande sub-jail. However, the police argument was he was taken into custody on June 15.

The autopsy report revealed Rajkumar died of pneumonia following internal injuries he sustained probably due to custodial torture. When Rajkumar was brought to Nedumkandam hospital on June 15, his condition was very bad, said doctors. “Though we told the police his condition didn’t allow him to be shifted back, they didn’t listen,” a doctor said.

Rajkumar was allegedly tortured in the policemen’s restroom on the first floor of the station by two police drivers and one ASI. Agarwal said he would inquire whether this was true. In the incident, action has been taken against 13 police officers.

Case against residents for assaulting accused

Idukki: Peermade police on Friday registered case against residents for reportedly roughing up Rajkumar, who later died as a result of alleged custodial torture. It is on the basis of complaint lodged by Peermade ward no 1 president Alice with Idukki SP KB Venugopal on Friday that the case was registered. According to the complainant, a group of people, who came in a commander jeep and car from Thookkupalam, attacked Rajkumar at Kuttikkanam after coming to know of the fraud he had allegedly committed. Alice and three other ward members had joined the finance firm he ran. However, following his death, Alice lodged a complaint with the Idukki SP suspecting mystery behind his death.