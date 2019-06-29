Stay on implementing Khader panel report vacated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vacating the stay on merger of various school sections, the High Court on Friday allowed the state government to continue with steps to amend Kerala Education Rules (KER) based on recommendations made by Khader Committee on educational reforms. However, implementation of the recommendations will be subject to the outcome of various petitions pending before the court.

Though the government had decided to merge Directorate of Public Instruction with Directorates of Higher Secondary Education and Vocational Higher Secondary Education, the court stayed the decision for two months considering the petitions filed by Nair Service Society and Kerala Higher Secondary School Teachers Association, on June 17.

While removing the stay, the court directed the government to ensure directors of Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary Education are exercising the duties and responsibilities vested with them without any hindrance.