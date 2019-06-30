Boston-based firm to manufacture hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles

Vishnuprasad K P By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The government of Kerala, in association with Sportimize Energy Private Ltd (SEPL), has decided to implement a pilot project to manufacture hydrogen fuel cell powered electric vehicles in the state.

The Boston-based company handed over the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the pilots to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Evolve - Kerala E-Mobility Conference & Expo here on Saturday. Anand Vasudevan, founder and CEO of SEPL, told Express the company will soon commence its operations to implement the project in Koc hi and Thiruvananthapuram.

“We intend to complete manufacturing of at least one hydro fuel bus by the end of this year. Actual plan is to develop three hydro fuel buses and three cars and three two-wheelers during the pilot project.

The company will also manufacture hydrogen fuel powered bicycles. We are launching the projects in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to make use of the ports in the regions for import activities,” he said. Vasudevan also said they will demonstrate the viability of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles for people and goods transportation in the state.