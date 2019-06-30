Crime Branch confirms custodial torture as Rajkumar's cause of death

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Crime Branch team, appointed by Crime Branch ADGP Gopesh Agarwal to probe the death of a remanded prisoner at Peermade sub-jail here, confirmed on Saturday the accused died due to extreme physical torture by the police. Rajkumar, 49, of Kolahalamedu was apparently subjected to torture at the restroom on the first floor of Nedumkandam police station, after he was taken into custody on June 12 in connection with a financial fraud case. The Crime Branch ascertained this after examining CCTV visuals and station documents.

The investigating team is probing the case in three separate groups. Meanwhile, the scientific examination of evidence in the case will be conducted from Sunday. Crime Branch also confirmed there were lapses on the part of Kottayam MCH doctors, where Rajkumar was admitted on June 19 and 20 by the police. “Although Rajkumar had been admitted in the hospital during these days, the official could not collect any records of admitting him,” said an official. Based on the direction given by police officials, Rajkumar was given medical aid at the OP and discharged without admitting.