Home States Kerala

Crime Branch confirms custodial torture as Rajkumar's cause of death

The Crime Branch ascertained this after examining CCTV visuals and station documents.

Published: 30th June 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Crime Branch team, appointed by Crime Branch ADGP Gopesh Agarwal to probe the death of a remanded prisoner at Peermade sub-jail here, confirmed on Saturday the accused died due to extreme physical torture by the police. Rajkumar, 49, of Kolahalamedu was apparently subjected to torture at the restroom on the first floor of Nedumkandam police station, after he was taken into custody on June 12 in connection with a financial fraud case. The Crime Branch ascertained this after examining CCTV visuals and station documents.

The investigating team is probing the case in three separate groups. Meanwhile, the scientific examination of evidence in the case will be conducted from Sunday. Crime Branch also confirmed there were lapses on the part of Kottayam MCH doctors, where Rajkumar was admitted on June 19 and 20 by the police. “Although Rajkumar had been admitted in the hospital during these days, the official could not collect any records of admitting him,” said an official. Based on the direction given by police officials, Rajkumar was given medical aid at the OP and discharged without admitting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
custodial torture Custodial death
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp