Home States Kerala

Finance Inspection Wing finds major flaws in PWD’s software

Faults found in software that ensures seniority of contractors bill payment

Published: 30th June 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Finance Inspection Wing (FIW) has detected serious flaws in the Public Works Department’s EMLI software that ensures seniority of contractors in bill payment. EMLI (effective management of LoC issuance) is a web-based software implemented as per the direction of the High Court to ensure state-level seniority of contractors. On completion of a work, a bill ID is created in the EMLI by designated officials using their secret login ID and password.

The payment to a contractor is made in accordance with the seniority in the EMLI. The FIW scrutiny at Ernakulam Roads Division found that 146 fake IDs were created by the office staff. The fake bill IDs and bill submission through them helped selected contractors get huge sums overlooking their seniority. FIW officers said early payment would have brought benefits of crores of rupees to the contractor considering the interest rate in the market. Of this, 130 fake IDs were created by divisional accountant Deepa who was placed under suspension on June 27.

She created them using the login and password of three colleagues - clerks Jayakumar V, Prasad S Pai and executive engineer Jayaraj K S. FIW recommended dept-level action against officers for sharing their secret login and password with Deepa.

TAGS
PWD Finance Inspection Wing EMLI
