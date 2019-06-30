Home States Kerala

Five dead as van rams parked lorry in Palakkad

The Walayar police have registered a case.

Published: 30th June 2019 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of the van which collided with a container lorry at Vattaparambu near Walayar on the Palakkad-Thrissur NH on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Five people, including three children, died and seven others were injured after the van in which they were travelling rear-ended a parked container lorry at Vattaparambu (14th mile) near Walayar on Saturday.

The deceased are Firoj Begum, 65; two-and-a-half-year old Alpha Shilda, granddaughter of Firoj Begum; Sherin, 13, and Mohammed Riyan, 9, children of Moidheen Abu – all belonging to same family at Bharathi Nagar, Karimbukadai in Coimbatore – and van driver Mohammed Shajahan, 30, of Kurichipirivu, Kuniamputhur, Coimbatore.

The family members were on their way to Palakkad to attend a function at a relative’s house when the mishap occurred around 2.30 pm. The injured are Fareedha, 42, daughter of Firoj Begum; Iniya Farhath, 12, daughter of Fareedha; Binas, 36, son of Firoj Begum; his children Nishma, 12, and Mohammed Rizwan, 5; Sajitha, 28, wife of Moidheen Abu and Mehraj, 30. The injured were administered first aid at the District Hospital here and shifted to a hospital in Coimbatore. The front portion of the van was completely destroyed in impact of the collision.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel, policemen from Walayar and Cusaba stations and the highway patrol units reached the spot and carried out rescue operations with the help of local residents. The body of the deceased will be handed over to relatives after postmortem examination at the District Hospital here. The Walayar police have registered a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
road accident road safety
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp