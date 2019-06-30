German litterateur-journalist calls on Holistic Human Metaphysics’ founder

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Writer and journalist Marie Elisabeth Muller, a senior professor of Innovative Content Strategies at the University of Stuttgart, Germany, visited Dr TP Jayakrishnan, founder of Holistic Human Metaphysics and chairman of Aushmath Research Trust and Aushmath Bioscience, at his residence near Shoranur on Friday.

Elisabeth Muller was nominated for the prestigious Global Digital Women Leaders Award in 2018. Jayakrishnan, through his Holistic Human Metaphysics, offers tools and techniques to balance the flow of energy in humans. His extensive research, spanning 35 years, led him to create techniques for individuals to bring out the best in them. World leaders and celebrities have adopted Jayakrishnan’s technique.