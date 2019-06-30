Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court comes to rescue of temple priest

The division bench later ruled in favour of the priest following which the management allowed him to rejoin.

Published: 30th June 2019 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a setback to Malabar Devaswom Board, KV Sreejesh Namboodiri has been reinstated as the chief priest of Valliyoorkavu temple at Mananthavady in Wayanad by the Kerala High Court.

Sreejesh took charge of the temple recently. Express was the first to report the plight of Sreejesh who was suspended by the temple management for his failure to give prasadam to Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, that too a year after the incident. The suspension notice issued by the temple management on March 8, 2019, said Sreejesh committed the lapse when Kadakampally visited the temple on March 25 last year during the annual festival.

The priest’s suspension had evoked sharp criticism from the believers against Kadakampally and MDB president OK Vasu. The HC on March 28 ordered to reinstate the priest. But a local resident owing allegiance to the temple management obtained a status quo order from a division bench. The division bench later ruled in favour of the priest following which the management allowed him to rejoin.

‘Not a deliberate act’

Sreejesh had then told Express he did not disrespect the Minister deliberately. According to him, the Minister came during the oppana varavu, an important ritual associated with the festival. Though he had a glance of the Minister while closing the sanctum sanctorum, he couldn’t reopen the door since it was against the custom. The oppana varavu involves bringing some valuables from another temple situated at Kallodi, about 12 km away. On the festival’s 10th day, the priest heads to Kallodi temple in special attire and comes back the following day with the valuables.

As per the custom, the priest has to walk to and fro. At some places, he would also run. The Minister came to the temple when Sreejesh just entered the sanctum after the long trek.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kadakampally Surendran Malabar Devaswom Board
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp