‘Investor unfriendly’ system sours Kerala's businessman Rs 200 crore hotel dream

ALAPPUZHA: A Rs 200-crore proposed mega venture which could have generated nearly 500 jobs has been gathering rust on the banks of Vembanad Lake at Thavanakadu near Cherthala here for the last seven years.

Ullattil Hotel and Spa, the five-star hotel project promoted by Shashidharan Ullattil from Palakkad is caught in red tape over two cents of land. The result: Endless wait over the project’s take-off resulted in US partner Starwood, which was willing to invest in the venture, backing out. Also, interminable delay over the project means Ullattil has to fork out a whopping Rs 42 lakh as interest every month.

According to Ullattil, political leaders ranging from those in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) right down to the local panchayat are highly supportive of the project.

“When the project details were being finalised, PWD had issued a letter stating the road owned by it is 6m-wide. Initially, the hotel was to have five floors. Later, the plan was revised to build a seven-floor hotel to increase the number of rooms to 100 for getting foreign collaboration. At the time of granting approval for the extension plan, the Chief Town Planner found the road has less than 6m width in two places. Later, the Taluk surveyor inspected lands near the area and found two landowners had encroached upon the PWD road. But they were not ready to evict the encroachments and it is delaying the project. I am thinking of abandoning the venture. I have 40 years’ experience in the industry. In other states, industrialists are welcomed with open arms. Inaction by revenue authorities is holding up the project,” Ullattil said.

Though Ullattil is ready to buy out the encroached land (the going rate here is below Rs 1.5 lakh), the landowners are demanding Rs 30 lakh a cent. The tahsildar is also not ready to evict encroachers from the occupied land. Even the CMO and local MLA’s directive to the officer concerned to evict encroachers has fallen on deaf ears.