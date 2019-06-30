Home States Kerala

Kargil war hero, who wants to build a house, wages battle against CPM ‘brazenness’

The decorated soldier says he cannot construct a house on his land, despite abiding by rules, simply because he doesn’t kowtow to the regional party bosses. 

Published: 30th June 2019 05:19 AM

The temporary shed put up by P M Vishwanathan at Ekkattoor near Naduvannur in Kozhikode | Express

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: M Vishwanathan, 55, a retired Army Havildar Captain awarded the President’s Medal for bravery during the 1999 Kargil War, is now forced to wage a battle against the CPM local leadership’s abrasiveness in his native village. The decorated soldier says he cannot construct a house on his land, despite abiding by rules, simply because he doesn’t kowtow to the regional party bosses. 

All that the ex-serviceman wanted was to spend the autumn of his life in Ekkattoor near Naduvannur here. And Vishwanathan set out to build a home on the 10 cents of ‘Nanja land’ belonging to his family. The Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) granted nod for construction in 2017.  

“In September 2017, 25 loads of soil were unloaded on a cent of the permitted 10 cents but it had to be stopped as the Nochad village officer issued a stop memo,” says Vishwanathan.  

The purported reason: Vishwanathan allegedly filled a pond and constructed a temporary shed without licence. Curiously, the action followed a complaint lodged by P M Sasi, CPM Ekkattoor East branch secretary.  

Vishwanathan pooh-poohs the charge. “There is no pond in the area. It is a paddy field. Moreover, permission was given to fill the 10 cents since it wouldn’t constitute a violation of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy land and Wetland Act,” he said.

According to Vishwanathan, P M Sasi is wreaking vengeance on him for having refused the Rs 1 lakh the latter had sought as loan. “I am awaiting the District Collector’s decision on the appeal submitted in June last,” he says.  

Branch secretary in denial

CPM Ekkattoor East branch secretary P M Sasi denied that the party had prevented Vishwanathan from filling the 10 cents of land to construct a house. “The plaint was filed after people said 45 cents of land have been reclaimed under the cover of 10 cents. Vishwanathan’s charge against me is meant to smear my name,” he said.

